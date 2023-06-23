The five passengers aboard the missing Titanic Submarine have been declared dead in the Atlantic Ocean off the eastern coast of Canada and the United States

The dead passengers are: Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Gargeolet, and Stockton Rush

The adventure is organised by OceanGate Expeditions, which is owned by one of the victims, Stockton Rush

United States - Members of five billionaires’ families have been thrown into mourning after they were declared dead following days of missing while on an adventure to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 3.8km (2.4 miles).

According to Aljazeera, five persons were on board the missing Titanic submersible undersea in the Atlantic Ocean off the eastern coast of Canada and the United States.

Profiles of Dawood, Rush, and other victims of the missing Titanic submersible. Photo Credit: Shahzada Dawood/Hamish Harding/OceanGate Expeditions



Below are the profiles of the victims:

Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood

The vice chairman of one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, have been confirmed to be on board the missing Titanic submersible.

The 48-year-old Dawood also has investments in fertilisers, vehicle manufacturing, energy, and digital technologies.

The father and son are said to be citizens of the United Kingdom and their family, Dawood belong to one of Pakistan’s most prominent families.

The statement released by his family partially reads:

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time,”

“The family is well looked-after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

Hamish Harding

Hamish Harding, chairman of aviation company Action Aviation, is another person said to be on board the missing Titanic submersible.

According to Aljazeera, Harding’s stepson confirmed the that British billionaire is also among those missing

Harding had announced on social media that he would be heading to the Titanic as a “mission specialist.”

He wrote:

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023.”

“The team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers, some of [whom] have done over 30 dives to the RMS Titanic since the 1980s including PH Nargeolet.”

The Dubai-based billionaire is known for such adventures as he was on board the 2019 One More Orbit flight mission that set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of Earth by aircraft over both geographic poles.

Paul-Henri Gargeolet

Paul-Henri Gargeolet Is the director of underwater research at a company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck.

The 77-year-old French explorer is a former commander in the French Navy.

Gargeolet, who is said to be one of the five on board, was both a deep diver and a mine sweeper.

The former Navy commander led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 and is a leading authority on the wreck site.

Speaking of the dangers of deep diving during an interview with France Bleu radio in 2020, he said, “I am not afraid to die, I think it will happen one day.”

Stockton Rush

The founder and CEO of the vessel’s US-based operating company OceanGate was also on board the submersible, according to media reports.

Earlier this year while speaking with UK’s Sky News about the Titanic, Rush said, “It is an amazingly beautiful wreck,”

Rush’s biography on OceanGate’s website reads:

“Rush became the youngest jet transport rated pilot in the world when he obtained his DC-8 Type/Captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute in 1981 at the age of 19”

