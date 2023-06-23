All five passengers aboard a submersible that vanished while on a dive to explore the Titanic wreck site have died, officials said Thursday, June 22

The quintet passed away after underwater robots discovered seafloor debris from the sub that was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion"

The ill-fated Titan submersible was on a voyage to the most famous shipwreck in the world, and had been missing since Sunday, drawing massive attention from across the globe

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Massachusetts, USA - All the five people aboard the missing Titanic Submarine have been declared dead.

The persons onboard the submersible Titan were likely killed instantaneously in a “catastrophic implosion” when it dived into the Titanic disaster two miles beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, USA Today reported.

The five people aboard the submersible that had been missing for days were killed when the small vessel carrying them to the Titanic wreckage site had a catastrophic implosion. Photo credit: OceanGate

Source: Facebook

Missing Titanic sub crew didn’t survive

The sub was lost in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, in the North Atlantic, in water with a depth of about 13,000 feet, which is about level with the depth of the Titanic wreck.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The five passengers on the Titan submersible that was diving 13,000 feet to view the Titanic on the ocean floor died in a "catastrophic implosion," authorities said Thursday, June 22, bookending an extraordinary five-day international search operation near the site of the world's most famous shipwreck, CNN also reported.

The tail cone and other debris were found by a remotely operated vehicle about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, deep in the North Atlantic and about 900 east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Among the voyagers onboard are British billionaire Hamish Harding; former French Navy commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet; British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman; and Stockton Rush, chief executive and founder of OceanGate, which owns the submarine - Titan. Among the deceased was a 19-year-old university student.

What is an implosion?

An implosion shockwave event is so powerful that it can take out a secondary system that has its own pressure vessel and its own battery power supply.

It is unclear where or how deep the Titan was when the implosion occurred, but the Titanic wreck sits nearly 13,000 feet (almost 4,000 meters) below sea level.

Five dead on Titan sub: OceanGate

OceanGate Expeditions has been operating deep-ocean expeditions since 2009.

Over the years it has carried out more than 200 dives with its three submersible vessels in the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. Titan, which went missing on Sunday, is designed to go the deepest of them all, able to reach depths of over 13,000 feet, or 4,000 meters according to the company.

The craft was on a dive to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, resting on the Atlantic Ocean floor around 12,500 feet below sea level, with five tourists aboard when communication with it was lost. It wasn’t the ill-fated vessel’s first trip to the most famous shipwreck in the world.

How people on Twitter received the news of the demise of the voyagers

Social media is flooded with condolences for those killed inside the waters.

See some below:

@abwithGwen wrote:

"I truly feel sorry for the 19 y/o who was terrified of going on the #OceanGate Titan submersible Titanic tour but wanted to please his dad for Father's Day."

@Shiryng wrote:

"Unfortunately, these brave souls did not survive. My deepest condolences to the family and friends."

@InibeheEffiong commented:

"The titanic submarine implosion is really scary. The thought of it sends chills down my spine. The Ocean Gate CEO and four other explorers have now been confirmed dead. What propels people to embark on this type of exploration? Is it about too much money, courage or curiosity?"

Missing Titanic submersible: Billionaire Chris Brown says he pulled out of voyage over safety concerns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Chris Brown disclosed that he was meant to be among the thrill-seekers aboard the OceanGate Titan vessel that went missing under the water.

He disclosed that he intended to join billionaire friend Hamish Harding but decided against the voyage after realising that OceanGate Expeditions was 'cutting too many corners.'

Source: Legit.ng