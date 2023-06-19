A Nigerian man who was also given a scholarship abroad by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has narrated his experience on Facebook

The young man who said he was sponsored to Turkey praised the pastor and defended him amid his ongoing saga with Happie Boys

According to him, the pastor has been paying his bills including his rent since he began schooling in Turkey

Bright Chibuchi Onuoha, a third-year mechanical engineering student at Karabuk University, has come to the defence of Nigerian pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries.

In a viral video, he narrated how the apostle whom he calls his father, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, generously pays for his school fees and rent.

Turkish student defends OPM pastor Photo credit: @Bright Chibuchi Onuoha / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Onuoha is one of many students benefiting from the Omega Power Ministry's scholarship, which is funded by Apostle Chibuzor.

He claimed that the Apostle has spent millions of naira to support the success of people who are not even related to him.

In addition, Bright noted that he provides financial support of $3,000 each to students in a university in Turkey, with nearly 30 students benefiting from this assistance.

Onuoha also addressed claims that the pastor uses people's stars to ride a private jet, stating that his father does not own a private jet and that it is questionable how stars could transform an individual into someone who wants to exploit others.

According to him, the Happie Boys were given two options; to either return to Nigeria and continue their education due to the high rate of the dollar or pause their education in Cyprus until the dollar goes down.

However, they refused to do either of the options, as they felt entitled to the Apostle's wealth.

Recall that the Happie Boys had previously called out the Omega Power Ministry General Overseer for allegedly abandoning them in Cyprus without continuing their education.

Nigerians blast Happie Boys as Turkish student defends OPM pastor

Gabriel WoksMan commented:

“Very brilliant submission from a sound mind. This is a student talking not those street boys who can't speak simple n clean English.”

Gloria Ngwu reacted:

“My annoyance is not for those irresponsible boys but for those people supporting evil, saying all sorts against the man of God.”

Ezeokobe Ajagwu Rita said:

“Sending happy boys abroad for study is like going to upper Iweka in Onitsha select agboros and send them abroad for study. This is a responsible boy who has focus in life. May God bless you son for saying the truth.”

Min. Ogechukwu Daniel said:

“God bless you sir.”

Oge creations reacted:

“If Christ our saviour was accused, ridiculed and is been abused by some ignorant folks, how think you will loved and or appreciated by all. Be focused and maintain your lane. God is the rewarder of them who diligently serve him.”

Watch the video below;

