A trending video shared on popular app, Instagram, captures a large number of private jets at Abuja airport

Heads of state, world leaders, high-class personalities and dignitaries had landed in their private jets at Abuja

They all graced the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who has become Nigeria's President today, Monday, May 29

A video has surfaced on Instagram showing a fleet of private jets at Abuja airport belonging to various dignitaries.

Heads of state, world leaders and dignitaries landed in their luxury private jets in Abuja to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Private jets at Abuja airport Photo credit: Lindaikejisblog/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The presidential inauguration was held today at Eagles Square, Abuja, and elites in numbers graced the occasion.

A trending video captured a fleet of luxury private jets belonging to different high-class personalities.

Social media reactions

Sweet_derrah reacted:

"Omo. There are levels to this money o. It must be nice indeed."

Krisz_ugo said:

"In all you do in this life, always pray for Grace."

demps_1 said:

"I wish is their money they are using but is not."

Amahdennis remarked:

"And none of them will make Heaven."

Pearlenny added:

"People will gather to celebrate me and my family like this IJN. Amen."

@lifeoflagos_ said:

“Must be nice.”

@ksolo_hitz reacted:

“Traffic go dey up today.”

@official_niceman219 commented:

“Private jets full everywhere, yet Nigeria no get one single airline.”

@vickipixi reacted:

“Can your daddies ever.”

@nwannenaija commented:

“And some Nigerians rejected one man that is different.”

@itz_cutefeeha commented:

“And una talk say money no dey Nigeria.”

@gbellzzz reacted:

“The man is reaping all he has sowed. Tinubu is man of the people.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng