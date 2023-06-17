A video shared on social media captures the unexpected way Happie Boys turn up for school every day in Cyprus

The viral clip on Twitter showed the boys dressed in their native attires popularly known as 'agbada'

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many criticizing the young boys

Popular dancers and former security guards, Happie Boys, have been trending again after their video surfaced online.

The video shared by @the9jatowncrier on Twitter displayed how the young boys turn up for school every day in Cyprus.

Fully dressed in their native Yoruba attire popularly known as 'agbada', the boys walked majestically into their class while filming themselves.

They posed behind the computer systems in class and acted like they were operating it, just to boost their 'celebrity image' to the world.

Netizens react to video of Happie Boys arriving at class in Cyprus

Yoruba Man said:

"Obviously rolled with the wrong set and got corrupted. When a man stand for nothing, he'll fall for anything that passes by."

Olukayode wrote:

"This class makes sense tho."

Eeshaa said:

"This class set. Na wetin I dey reason be that I swear. For school na only to use the system for CBT exams. All theory no practical. Person finish school come dey learn HTML up and down. Radarada!"

Beibe wrote:

"No be small thing oo."

David Musk commented:

"And they failed almost all courses. Drips with komkom head."

Real Farooqii added:

"The first mistake was them all been on same course."

Jenny Bripezii stated:

"Pablo sons at it again."

See the post below:

Happie Boys insist on not returning to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Happie Boys have rejected the flight tickets booked by the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere. In a video shared on social media, the duo stated that they were not informed before the flight tickets were booked and did not intend to return to Nigeria.

"Make everybody dey their dey, we no dey come back Nigeria,” they said. However, they expressed their gratitude to the general overseer for flying to Cyprus to help them but insisted they would not return to Nigeria. Recall that Happie Boys had earlier called out the general overseer for allegedly abandoning them in Cyprus after promising them scholarships.

9jasingles_partner_connects said: “This guy's had made a decision that might be unfair to them. However, they know better than we all do as it concerns them. Let's see how it goes. Finally, never trust the humility of a poor Man until you test him with authority.”

Source: Legit.ng