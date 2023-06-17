A Nigerian man has suggested that Happie Boys should be arrested and brought back to Nigeria

This is coming shortly after the boys made a video insisting on staying back in Cyprus after their flight tickets were paid

In his post, the man maintained that the boys should be bundled back to Nigeria since they claimed to be suffering abroad

A Nigerian man has called for the arrest of popular dancers and former security guards, Happie Boys.

In a post shared via Facebook, he insisted that the boys should be arrested and forcefully returned to Nigeria.

Man calls for the arrest of Happie Boys Photo credit: Happie Boys/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

His post comes after the boys rejected the flight tickets booked by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), for their return to Nigeria

Reacting to this, Facebook user Kelly Hassino said:

"I think the Happy Boys should be arrested and forcefully returned to Nigeria. Their stars which were being used must be returned to them.

"They said he left them there to suffer, now they have a free return ticket back to Nigeria to enjoy and they are refusing."

Reactions as man calls for the arrest of Happie Boys

Toff Kulere said:

"These boys might not end well. I think they went overboard with their grievances."

Favour Chialuka wrote:

"They must come back to Nigeria."

Dinma Mykell said:

"On colos my brother. Now I understand why they said you shouldn't feed every hungry dog you see as some only need strength to bite you."

Ladies Joshua said:

"Make them bungle them enter plane."

Jeremiah Sango added:

"Deport them now."

Happie Boys attend lectures dressed in Agbada

