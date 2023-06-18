A conversation between a Nigerian lady and her male admirer has caused a frenzy on the popular app, Twitter

The young man had expressed his interest in the lady but she was more keen on spending his money

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the trending chat with many criticizing the girl for being so money-minded

A Nigerian lady has been dragged mercilessly online after her Twitter conversation with a male admirer surfaced.

The young man slid into the lady's DM to express his interest in her and also request her mobile number.

Man leaks his chat with lady who asked for Hollandia Photo credit: Chad Henning/ Getty images, drayy09/ Twitter.

However, the lady in her response asked him to 'earn' her phone number by providing Shawarma and Don Simon drink for her.

She went ahead to demand that he buys Hollandia yoghurt for her friend whenever they agree to go on a date.

The chats have caused a frenzy online as many people especially men criticise the lady over her action.

While sharing the chats, the furious man referred to the lady as 'shameless.'

Netizens react as lady makes demands from male admirer

Big Ayo said:

"God abeg. Her sister nko? And neighbours."

Khaleed reacted:

"I dey cringe as I dey read am."

Obideyi Emmy added:

"Na shameless true true."

Day Von commented:

"Honestly some girls are just hungry! They should just pick a plate in their homes and go to street to do the usual."

Ms Dynamite added:

"No wonder they will just chop them and go. If taking someone’s number will come at a cost then fogerrit."

See the post below:

