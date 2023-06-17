A beautiful Nigerian lady had so many expectations for her birthday celebration which was around the corner

The happy girl invited many friends to the occasion as she looked forward to having a nice time on the D-day

Unfortunately, her expectation was cut short as none of her friends showed up at the venue leaving her in tears

A Nigerian lady was left heartbroken after looking forward to a great celebration on her birthday.

Despite inviting her friends to the occasion, nobody showed up at the venue, leaving her in bitter tears.

Girl in tears as nobody shows up for her birthday Photo credit: @Godong, Rvimages/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The sad lady cried uncontrollably as she called a close friend on the phone to explain her situation to him.

Twitter user, Koko Junior, shared the sad story on the platform with the caption:

"A girl threw a birthday party and none of her friends showed up. I’m here with a friend cos she called him crying. If I send location rn you people go pull up?"

Reactions as lady throws birthday party and nobody shows up

Precious Odey said:

"Omo I love birthdays but didn't see on time and I was extremely jobless yesterday tots!"

Jersey wrote:

"Ah! One time boys buy shadders but nowhere to go oo. Just get chairs and music. Just drop location."

Froggvans said:

"Oh drop drop, make we come sing happy birthday, abi chow dey?"

DrOctopus said:

"But the real kwesion be say; why 'none' of her 'friends' show up? As our people say "before you marry a widow, first ask what killed her husband."

Innococus added:

"Sometimes, people do not plan well. If there was proper planning ahead of time and they are truly her friends, they should have turned up."

See the post below:

Woman organises party but nobody came

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was given the shock of her life after planning her birthday party and sending invites but no one showed up. Taking to TikTok, the celebrant's daughter named Addie shared the sad development tearfully, lamenting that her mum made food and cleaned the whole house for the occasion.

"My mum threw herself a birthday party and invited over 40 people. It's 5pm, no one showed up and it started at 4pm, I'm crying," Addie wrote on the clip. The clip garnered over 12 million views as netizens poured support for the sad celebrant.

Addie added beneath the post that only six people had replied her mum's invite, but none of them honoured it. "She definitely put the right date:/ only 6 people responded to her fb group invitation and not even they showed." Addie shared a follow-up video showing her mum with a birthday cake and captioned it: "Even though it was just me and my sisters to sing to her, thank you to everyone who was showing her love."

Source: Legit.ng