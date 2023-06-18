A Nigerian man has shared his conversation with a lady who charged him N3,000 to get her number

In the screenshot, the young man had politely requested that the lady sends her mobile phone number to him

However, the lady was not willing to give out her number free of charge as she immediately charged him N3,000

A Nigerian man got upset after a lady asked him to credit her account before she could release her phone number to him.

The young man identified as @kennedy07584247 on Twitter had politely asked the lady to send her phone number so they could talk on the phone.

Lady bills man N3,000 to get her number Photo credit: @kennedy07584247/ Twitter, Victor Williams / Getty Images.



Surprisingly, the lady replied and asked for N3,000 payment before she can give out her phone number.

The young man was not having it at all as he immediately got upset and asked her to 'chop' the number.

While sharing the screenshot of their chat, Kennedy said he once had the lady's phone number but it got lost after he changed his phone.

"Lol. Because of number? Number way I hold before oh cus I change phone the number comot for my phone oh", he said.

Netizens react angrily as lady bills man N3k for her number

The screenshot of their conversation shared by @kennedy07584247 on Twitter has provoked netizens on the platform.

Wizzy of Lagos said:

"But why you go dey sell your number? E don reach like that."

Ola champ reacted:

"He say “chop am“. Life no suppose hard."

Sam Sam added:

"You do am well."

Lady says only men with N2 million can date her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a vox pop video by @rebelanon, a young Nigerian lady spoke about the amount of money a guy must have before dating her. The lady said the person's bank account balance must be N2 million even though she would not be after his money.

When asked how much was in her account, she replied, "N3k". The person (@rebelanon) who spoke to her on camera could not stop laughing. Many men thronged the comment section to express their opinions.

While some people said she is a good girl for being honest, others believed her condition for dating a man is unrealistic. The video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 16,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

