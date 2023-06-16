Fourteen nurses who work at Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Kansas City are pregnant at the same time

The first baby of the group was born on June 3 to Caitlin Hall, a nurse in the labor and delivery unit

The hospital and the nurses are excited to share this experience and celebrate the baby boom

Fourteen nurses who work at the same hospital in Kansas City are expecting babies at the same time.

The nurses, who work in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and labor and delivery department of Saint Luke’s East Hospital, are due to give birth between June and December this year.

Tried to keep it a secret

The first baby of the group was born on June 3. Caitlin Hall, a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit, welcomed her daughter Hunter.

Hall said she was surprised to find out that so many of her colleagues were also pregnant.

Hall said:

“I thought I was the only one that was trying to get pregnant. It was my first pregnancy, so I was trying to keep it secret until about 12 weeks, but other people started announcing, so I told everyone as well. Then, it was about every two weeks, someone else would announce, ‘I’m pregnant.’”

Hall said that becoming a mother has changed her perspective as a nurse. She said she can empathize more with other mothers and offer them more support.

The hospital is now preparing for the arrival of the other 13 babies. The nurses are expecting a mix of boys and girls, with some choosing to keep the gender a surprise.

The hospital celebrated the baby boom with a Facebook post on June 8.

“We can’t wait to spoil these moms and babies just like we do with every special delivery at Saint Luke’s,” the hospital wrote.

One of the expecting nurses, Ellie Kongs, who works in the NICU, said she was happy to share this experience with her team. She is due in late October.

Kongs said:

“We have such a different perspective [on pregnancies] as OB nurses, so to be able to experience this all together has been such a relief but also really exciting to go through this season together."

