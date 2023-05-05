A mild drama ensued when a prank star approached a nursing mother and told her she is sleeping with her husband

The nursing mother was sad and taken aback, but she stood up stoutly and faced the lady, not knowing it was a prank

The woman refused to allow the lady to drop her bag in her house as she stood up and angrily blocked the door

A prank video shows the moment a lady carried her bag to a man's house, saying she is pregnant for him.

The man's wife was the one at home when the prank star arrived with her bag, claiming to be carrying her husband's baby.

The nursing mother refused to accepted the lady who pranked her into the house. Photo credit: TikTok/@goldmillion21.

Source: TikTok

The man's wife did not know that the lady was recording a prank, so she stood up and confronted her.

Prank video of a lady and nursing mother goes viral

When the prank star insisted on entering the house and occupying her own space, the woman, who is a nursing mother, refused.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The nursing mother stood up and gave her baby to someone and then confronted the prank star fully.

She refused to allow her to gain access to the building and said she was not aware that her husband got anyone pregnant.

When the lady insisted, she readjusted her wrapper as if she was getting ready to fight her.

The video has gone viral and generated many reactions on TikTok where it was posted by @goldmillion21.

Watch the video below:

@idrisharuna said:

"Next one please."

@dan_loveth commented:

"The power of trust."

@elebutenana2 said:

"The food no reach them you wan come join your own."

@dagreen7777 said:

"You go collect."

@uceh411 saidL

"One day, una go give person heart attack."

@maintain6272 connected:

"Nawo for this una prank."

@tampanelli988 said:

"The woman pikin don die with laugh. The door closed automatically."

Couple who met online gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Italian man travelled to Tanzania to meet a lady.

He first met the lady on Instagram, and they fell in love with each other.

On the first day of their physical meeting, the man proposed to her, and they married.

Source: Legit.ng