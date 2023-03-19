A TikTok video shows a woman who is pregnant dancing in the hospital with some jovial nurses

Shortly after dancing, the pregnant woman proceeded into the labour room and gave birth to her baby

A lot of congratulatory messages have trailed the video as the mother has been described as strong

A short video shows a pregnant woman happily dancing in the hospital with nurses on duty.

In the video posted by @vicky_myfavoritemidwife, the woman joined the jovial nurses to dance joyfully despite the pain of labour she may have been going through.

The pregnant woman danced with nurses shortly before delivering her baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@vicky_myfavoritemidwife.

Source: TikTok

In the video, there were two nurses who danced alongside the woman, making sure she exercised her body before delivery.

Pregnant woman delivers baby in hospital after dancing

All of them danced to "Ellu P", the popular trending song composed at a polling unit by Stephen Muoka.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She was so happy, and she didn't show any sign of labour pain. Shortly after the dance session, the woman delivered her baby.

Her husband was also seen in the video clutching the baby when they came out of the labour room.

A lot of TikTok users are saying they admire the woman's strength and her cheerful disposition in the hospital. The video has since gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Dobis_37 said:

"What a beautiful pregnant woman and a patient, caring midwife. I cannot wait to get pregnant and come to your hospital."

@obettaifydivine said:

"Where is this hospital, please? Just for enquiry. Not all those that will be saying madam no be us give you belle ooo."

@user4135000603434

"With this kind of midwife, to born go dey hungry you. Are the smiles for me?"

@officialsoph22 commented:

"Where is this hospital located? I love the vibes of the nurses and midwife."

@santo said:

"I don save the video already. Am showing this to my future wife."

@beckysmith963 said:

"Such a strong woman."

Video of pregnant woman dancing goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman danced aggressively before giving birth.

The woman's big baby bump got a lot of people talking on TikTok where she posted the dance video.

The aggressive way she danced and how she shook her body made the video to go viral.

Source: Legit.ng