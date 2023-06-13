Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a woman dancing happily on a freshly covered grave

The occasion was a burial, and the person buried was the grandmother of the happy dancer

While many people, with an understanding of tradition, hailed the dancer, others wanted to know why

A Nigerian woman was cheered by guests and well-wishers as she showed off dance moves on her grandmother's grave.

The incident which transpired at the burial of the granny was caught on camera and generated reactions.

According to the TikToker who shared the video, the grandmother died at the age of 105 and as such it was a celebration of life.

The dancer on the grave explained that it was the tradition for her to dance on the freshly covered grave.

In the clip, the lady danced happily as native musical instruments and song played in the background.

People react to the video of a woman dancing on her grandma's grave

Blaqfinegold said:

"My grandmas burial last year 115 me personally dance out the whole villa but I cry cos my dad na last born and she no wait till I marry get kids."

faithT said:

"My grandma was 120 never danced like this all I did was to cry because I wanted her to stay longer."

Franky01_1967 said:

"Shows the satisfaction of one who blessed her mother while alive rather than during her funeral. Commendable."

madubuezefaith said:

"We buried our grandma at age 106 and the burial was more like a carnival aswear.

"May we not bury our loved ones untimely, Amen."

jenniferchinecherem4 said:

"Guyyy you no call me oooi Dey like chop this kind burial rice celebration of life."

user8852167612778 said:

"I danced on my mums grave too. There’s this peaceful farewell satisfaction that comes with it, knowing they’re at peace."

