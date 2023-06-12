A lady who went to a man's house on their first meeting regretted her action when the man made an intimacy-offer

The man told the lady to transfer back the N16,000 he gave her for transport when the lady said she was not interested in having fun with him

Many people who reacted to her story on Twitter advised her against meeting men in their houses

A young lady has gone online to narrate her encounter with a man who invited him to his house for a date.

The lady (@badgirllalla) revealed that the man paid N16,000 for her Uber because the distance between her place and his was quite far.

People said that she should not have visited the man's house. Photo source: @badgirllalla

Lady faced terrible situation in man's house

According to her in a post, matters entirely changed when she got to his place, and the man offered her an iPhone in exchange for intimacy. Things quickly turned around when the lady refused him.

The man demanded that she transfer back his transport fare of N16k right there. When his tone changed, the lady narrated how she was scared and unsafe to be in the guy's house.

After making the transfer, the man changed his countenance and begged the lady to stay, and that he never meant to be hostile. The lady stated that the encounter thought her would never visit a man's house on a first date again.

See her thread below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@therealveev said:

"Sorry you had to go through this. Some men think everything is about money, and iPhone!"

@nosafk said:

"So sorry about that. Glad you were able to pay and leave."

@SAigbokhaode said:

"Omo things dey happen sha, people are different I've had girls visit me at home do the first time and nothing happened, they came we cruised and had conversations..."

@theezlahr said:

"People craze sha. Why not make your intention clear before you invite her , if she’s in she will come...."

@sincereALEXx said:

"Omor thank God for saving you o."

