A young lady has stirred massive reactions online after sharing the messages she has been receiving from her man

According to her, she's currently dating the sweetest man on Earth who never fails to praise her daily

The happy lady leaked the messages she received from him and mixed reactions trailed the screenshots

A happy lady has shared a sneak peek of what she enjoys from her man whom she tagged the 'sweetest man on Earth'.

According to her, her romantic lover showers her with love and sweet words daily via WhatsApp messenger.

Lady leaks messages from her man Photo credit: @linadiva4

Source: Twitter

She shared the sweet messages she received from the young man on WhatsApp and massive reactions trailed the screenshots.

While some people gushed over their love, others maintained that her man was unemployed.

Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, the lady identified as @linadiva4 said:

"This is what you get when you’re dating the most sweetest man on earth. love you baby."

Social media reactions

Coco Ice said:

"Only a jobless man would have the time for this if you ask me."

Chibuzor Goodluck reacted:

"Yet you go still cheat on am. Nothing Dem fit do una daughters of Eve."

Oma Vivian noted:

"Tell your man it’s Tomato Jos not Tomato Juss. And The both of you should get out!"

Senior Perfect added:

"10:27 to 10-31. Nai be say you nur dey quick wake up from sleep. And come to think of it, that time is late to be wishing someone a good day; at least not someone you are in a romantic relationship with."

Ajibola added:

"All these can't stop breakfast if you don't marry him on time."

See the tweet below:

