Nigerian singer Yemi Alade’s recent move on social media put her on the radar of Wizkid’s X (Twitter) fans

The music star recently responded to a tweet made by one of Wizkid’s fan pages and some netizens were amused by it

A number of social media users claimed she only responded because she thought it was the Grammy-winning musician

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade’s recent interaction with a fake Wizkid page on X (Twitter) has caused a buzz on social media.

Just recently, a Wizkid FC page on the microblogging site shared a post that seemed to hint at the singer’s plans for the next day.

Fan taunts Yemi Alade for replying fake Wizkid page.

The Wizkid fan page was verified with a blue tick on X and Yemi Alade wasted no time in quoting the tweet with a response.

The Johnny crooner replied with a red heart emoji as well as the emoji of a dove and her comment went viral online.

In a trending screenshot from the Twitter exchange, a netizen laughed at the female musician, claiming she thought her reply was to Wizkid.

Netizens react as Wizkid’s fan taunts Yemi Alade

The heated reaction one of Wizkid’s fans had to Yemi Alade’s post sparked reactions from other netizens. Read some of them below:

__paradjtinex:

“Una sha respect wizkid pass una parents oga oo.”

Blaq_andre:

“Na yemi this person dey call werey, omo.”

___tg5050:

“Wizkid go dey laugh now .”

benzo.li:

“Na news be this?”

Whizy_fhy:

“Why the disrespect?”

Official_mikkee:

“Yemi alade 9 this mugu dey call werey ? Values and respect died sudden d e a t h online.”

Jamezy_josh:

“Literally what she though .”

Juicehopefk9:

“Omoh werey weh dey twitter plenty pass real life.”

Stephchik:

“Big wiz is a big name .”

official_missbenue:

“Una no get respect for this social media again oo shouoo.”

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed when it comes to the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

