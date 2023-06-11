A Nigerian man said that he was angry when his girlfriend told him at night that he should leave her alone

The man quietly left her and made sure to modify his Netflix login details so the lady would not have access anymore

Many people said that he overreacted and his action is a perfect reason why ladies need to be financially independent

A young Nigerian man who had an issue with his girlfriend has gone online to tell people how he dealt with her by modifying his Netflix login details.

In a Twitter post, the man (@/banney___) said the lady suddenly told him to leave her alone at night, and he did. As a punishment for that, he revoked her access to her Netflix.

People said it is good for ladies to have their money. Photo source: isaiahlove, Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Boyfriend modified Netflix access

According to him, the lady later apologized, saying she behaved that way because she had mood swings.

Many Nigerians took to the man's comment section to condemn him for what he did. A woman said she was willing to pay a one-year Netflix access for the lady so she won't be in such a situation again.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Surayyah__ahmad said:

"I will give her free Netflix subscription for one year. The idea that girls should stick to men because they want somebody monetary is not good for either parties. If you are not too angry to do her bad belle, please send her details."

@KolourBlack said:

"If yahoo boys' girlfriends tell you their stories ehn, e worse pass this one. That's why they endure emotional & physical abuse cos of Netflix access and other freebies. Ladies, make legit money and have some self-respect."

@stunner_xoxo said:

"I can give her my prime video login as well since someone already offered to give her Netflix. God punish rubbish."

@0T7plus1 said:

"This is why they don’t want y’all to make money… so they can control you. Go and wash my clothes, go to do this … if not I won’t give you 200 to buy maggi. Make your own money, there are men out there that will appreciate you. This is 2023, don’t allow these low-quality men."

