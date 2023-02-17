A Nigerian grandma showed her displeasure over a part of Wo Da Mo's lyrics that talked about money being unavailable

The grandma said that professing the wrong words are bad as spoken words are powerful to change a situation

Nigerians who reacted to the woman's video found her anger funny as some said that she is telling the truth

A grandma became very angry in a video when her kids started playing Mavin' Wo Da Mo song, and it got to a part she was not angry with.

A part of the chorus that said "owo lo" (money goes) had the woman telling her children to stop the song immediately, saying it is the right expression to profess.

She said such bad words are part of why people are struggling to even get cash in present Nigeria, with many using much money to access cash.

The woman did not stop voicing her anger, even though her children found it funny. They had to stop the song before the woman quietened.

Watch the video:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

imole502 said:

"Sister please let grandma and omo seyi do video of me please."

Easy said:

"Thought I know this grandma in apete jeje."

Dynamic Nurse01 said:

"RIP my grandma. Who ever still have his/her own around should enjoy the moment."

Callmedhamie said:

"Laugh wan kill me abeg."

Islamiat Moyo Omolol said:

"The pressure is getting worser."

Reedahschops_ said:

"This is my grandma. Chaii old age."

Princebabazy said:

"Long life with sound health to mama."

latifatlatundun said:

"She's saying the truth."

Source: Legit.ng