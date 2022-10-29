A lady chose her peace of mind and decided to rent an apartment even though there was no money to furnish it

Walking into her apartment, the lady went straight to the living room and sat on the floor with great pride

Many people said that they could actually relate to her situation as they hoped she gets things to fill up the house soon

A lady, @sandrinejamaica, has shared a short video showing her in her newly rented apartment that has no furniture and TV.

Making a very funny video about it, the woman sat on the tiled floor. She wondered if her landlord sometimes thinks she is crazy.

A lady said that when she comes home, she has peace of mind. Photo source: TikTok/@sandrinejamaica

Peace of mind in rented apartment

Words layered on the video read:

"When you come home to peace of mind."

The lady said that despite the fact the house is empty, she loves that she is in her space and at peace every time.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jayyyy said:

"Yesssssssss….. we will sleep pan floor if it saves us from stress and contention! Idk you but mi happy fi yuh girl!"

deveril_wallen said:

"man rent was more than half my salary onetime, all because I wanted peace."

tara0981 said:

"Bwoy peace of mind is the best kind peace well other than peace and quiet."

Yewgrowgirl said:

"yesssssssss girl , the feeling is lovely , peace of mind is healthy."

Grandma said:

"in time girl it's just a matter of time before you get everything to your comfort most of us have walk that route until we find our way."

Deeya Ky-Ky Neil said:

"a swearrrrrrr dis is my current situation but babyyyyyyyyyy as u say peace of mind."

Lady renovated rented apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady went online to share a video of the house she rented and decided to carry out a thorough renovation on.

Seeing that the tiles in the kitchen did not suit her taste, she had everything removed and new ones were fixed.

In the bathroom, she removed the block demarcation and restructured the place. She revealed that her landlady already gave her the permission for the renovation.

