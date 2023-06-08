A wife made a video on TikTok about how she did not leave her husband after he was with another woman

The woman said she was brave to stay with him after he did something bad

She admitted that he apologized and changed his behaviour adding that staying with him was the best thing she ever did

A TikTok video of a woman who decided to stay with her husband after he cheated on her has sparked a heated debate online.

The woman said she was brave to forgive him and work on their marriage.

Wife stays with husband despite him having an affair.

Source: Twitter

We learn to trust each other again

In the video by @charitycraig, which has over 30,000 likes, the caption read:

“I know everyone tells me to divorce that cheating husband because I will be weak and lack self worth to stay after his affair. But I think it does not always work that way. I decided to stay and we walked through hell to heal, love and trust again. I discovered just how strong and worthy I am. I wouldn’t trade this second life we’ve built for anything.”

The video received mixed reactions from viewers with some praising her for her courage and resilience, and others criticizing her for being naive and foolish.

She said she was happy with her husband now, and that they had rebuilt their trust and intimacy.

She said she did not regret staying with him, and that it was the best thing she ever did.

Find the video of the wife giving reasons why she forgives husband below:

Legit.ng compiled some social media reactions to the wife who forgave her husband after he cheated below:

@lyc reacted:

"There's not a single man walking this earth that deserves to be forgiven for such a deeply heinous & appalling betrayal. I'm truly sorry for you."

@MariaRamirez said:

"Never the same it's a matter of how long you can stay."

@user935752491349 wrote:

"My divorce is the best thing I ever did. Sometimes things are meant to stay broken."

@user8574747484747 commented:

"He was unfaithful once girl he'll do it again."

@TiffanyinOklahoma:

"I divorced mine and got a new one."

@KathyNickerson also commented:

"Love this!"

@KatCorps:

"Once that betrayal happens, it would never be the same. You would always be left to wonder. Emotional hell."

@jadaaleah:

"divorce is ok."

@emilycuhlaire1:

"If he doesn't value the relationship why should you."

@user464478485884:

"I left after 25 years marriage when I found out my ex husband cheated. I value myself too much, but happen you worked it out."

