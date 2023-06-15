A Nigerian woman has shared her experience with a stranger who credited her account with N95,000

According to her, the heartbroken woman called her on the phone and cried bitterly over the situation

After confirming the payment, the kind lady refunded the money to the woman who tearfully prayed for her

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A good Samaritan has earned great applause from netizens after refunding N95,000 mistakenly sent to her OPay account.

The Twitter user, @Mayowa_sam, narrated that an unknown woman mistakenly transferred a whopping N95k to her account.

Lady mistakenly receives N95k cash Photo credit: @olasunkanmiariyo/Getty images, mayowa_sam/Twitter

Source: UGC

Following this, the heartbroken creditor put a call through to her and explained the situation to her in tears.

She was able to refund the money to the shattered woman after confirming the payment and the woman called back to pray for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She narrated:

“I hate picking calls whenever I am seeing a movie. But this number kept calling. Okay! I picked and the person was crying, Ha! What happen o? She replied with “Aunty, please I mistakenly sent 95,500 to your Opay account”. Me: Opay? I didn’t get any alert but I’ll check.

"Thank God she called, the 95,500 was sitting down there with my #429. (I don’t use my Opay for transactions). Well!! I’ve refunded her and she called to pray for me.”

Netizens hail lady for refunding N95k mistakenly sent to her account

@Az_DayDream said:

“You have a good heart. But did you confirm she was the sender? And did you send it back to the same account that sent it to you? I'm asking because this was a well known way of cashing out on scam and illegal funds. So the payment is not traced to them but to you who received it.”

@johnsoniwalola reacted:

“Good one. Experienced same last Thursday. 10000 was mistakingly transferred to my Opay account that hardly use. Had to confirm from opay before I transferred the money back to them. Come and see prayers o. People need to be extra careful while doing fund transfer.”

@CourageEde2 said:

“God will bless you beyond measure. Some times when God wants to bring a big testimony ur way, the devil will tempt u with something small. If u overcome it, u get launched into a season of abundance. Watch and see the lines of testimony that will come your way; mindblowing.”

@Dbest101 commented:

“Experience same last week a knwn patient transferred 8k in to my unregistered palmpay account I had to download palmpay app register then send his money back cos he had already paid with cash, now want to ask y will my no automatically ve palmpay even if I have not register it.”

@emmycarter80 said:

“Your type is rare keep being good and nice person. If it was another person izz gone mehn no traces just like a thief in the night.”

See the post below:

Man makes lady refund N16k transport fare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young lady went online to narrate her encounter with a man who invited her to his house for a date. The lady (@badgirllalla) revealed that the man paid N16,000 for her Uber because the distance between her place and his was quite far.

In a post she shared on Twitter, she said matters entirely changed when she got to his place, and the man offered her an iPhone in exchange for intimacy. Things quickly turned around when the lady refused his offer.

The man demanded that she transfer back his transport fare of N16k right there. The lady narrated how she was scared and felt unsafe being in the guy's house when his tone changed. After making the transfer, the man changed his countenance and begged the lady to stay, and that he never meant to be hostile. The lady stated that the encounter taught her never to visit a man's house on a first date again.

Source: Legit.ng