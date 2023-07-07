A young woman has exposed her conversation with a job hiring manager who made a weird request

The lady had sent messages to him via WhatsApp messenger to inquire about a job opening

However, the manager asked that she comes over to his crib first before granting her an interview

A woman has shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between her and a hiring manager who asked her to come to his house so that she could be selected for a job.

The woman expressed her shock and disgust at the request, calling it absurd.

She mentioned that she had heard stories about such occurrences but never thought it could happen to her.

“Dear Hiring manager, if I don't come to "your crib" I won't get the job right? Ge this is really absurd. I've heard people say it but experiencing it is something else,” she said.

The screenshots have since gone viral with many netizens expressing their outrage at the hiring manager's behavior.

The woman's experience highlighted the pervasive problem of sexual harassment and abuse of power in the workplace, which often goes unpunished.

When asked to expose the man and his firm, the woman expressed her doubts that anything would be done about it.

She added that she just wanted peace of mind and was not protecting the man.

Many netizens have called for the hiring manager to be held accountable for his actions and for the company to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Reactions as lady leaks her chat with hiring manager

@mharkhisio said:

“The Feminist are ready to cook. Just Drop ein name and company name. Wake up tomorrow to your tweet blow and better job offers. Be bold.”

@Elawenam reacted:

“Just don't go. It would have been nice if u go and hear the nonsense he has to say. Then u expose him.”

@Phillie_2 said;

“Lmao this reminds me of one man Imao!! This country??? Shameless men! After all my no no, he decided to bring money inside. just blocked him in the long run!! Why does it always have to be like this? l'll go through.”

@worlanyO said:

“You're a better person still keeping his name and the firm's name away from the internet. Cause he needs to be exposed.”

@Nfoni_ reacted:

“He is a predator. Gosh I wonder how many people have fallen prey to him. Is there a way he can be reported? hmm to whom though? I hope and pray you find a job deserving of you!”

@OKCephas reacted:

“In other situations it's the lady trying to give you her number and tell you she will do whatever you want to get the job so call her anytime.

Whichever way, none is okay.”

@iune reacted:

“Hmmm this matter @you'll confide in an "adult" and they'll tell you "this is the real world.”

@_nkor_ commented:

“Lol I remember an audition a while back for a popular series and the "director" insisted 1 leave my WhatsApp number. A few days later I get the, "how far are you willing to go for the role?" I replied, "as far as God wants" then blocked him smh.”

@evans_otu reacted:

“Why do you have a "need" to protect them?”

See the post below:

