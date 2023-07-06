Four years after she moved to Canada, a Nigerian lady has officially become a citizen of the country

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady revealed that she moved to Canada to pursue a better life in 2019

Many of her followers on the platform congratulated her and also wished for the same accelerated success for themselves

A Nigerian lady became a citizen of Canada just four years after she relocated to the country.

The lady, @whizqueen, took to TikTok to share the good news with her followers, who joined in her celebration.

The lady became a Canadian citizen after four years of relocation. Photo credit: TikTok/@whizqueen.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady recalled how she relocated to Canada in 2019 in search of a better life.

She said she was the first to achieve the feat in her immediate and extended family, and she felt so proud.

The video showed when the oath of citizenship was administered to her and others.

She attempted to sing the Canadian national anthem, but she could not finish it as she was not yet familiar with the entire lyrics.

Nigerians on TikTok who have seen her video joined her in the comment section to celebrate the achievement.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes a Canadian citizen

@chuuzus said:

"Congratulations! I am tapping into your blessing."

@realdebraa commented:

"Congratulations....I'm next in Jesus name."

@CHIKE THE CREATOR said:

"Been watching your YouTube for a long time now. Congratulations."

@Jaf said:

"Congratulations …e go reach all of us."

@Tehinloju Olayinka said:

"Congratulations I’m so happy for you, I tap into this blessing."

@Omaliciousoma commented:

"Indeed, the best is yet to come. Expect me soon. Congratulations."

@Semileniola said:

"I don’t know you, but trust me I’m so so happy for you."

@Nye said:

"Congratulations! I double tap in this blessing with genuine faith and love."

