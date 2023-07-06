A woman was overwhelmed with emotions as she became the latest landlady in town following the completion of her house

She burst into tears as she arrived at the location of the building and noted that it took 12 months to complete

Her outburst and house showcase, shared online, inspired many netizens and made people emotional

After 12 months, a lady finally completed her new house and took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

Nyomi revealed that she hid the house construction from her mum and sisters to surprise them.

Nyomi cried on seeing the house. Photo Credit: @nyomispeaks

Source: TikTok

A Tiktok video showed an emotional Nyomi in tears as she got to the new house. She was stunned and amazed.

Nyomi carried netizens through her house-building journey, showing when the foundation was laid and how they finally completed the abode and had it furnished.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She eventually got her mum and siblings to see the house; their reactions were priceless. Her mum, in particular, could not believe her eyes.

Watch the video below:

Nyomi's house feat elicits reactions

Eminald07 said:

"Congrats your household is blessed, I pray to get mine but I'm still working on opening unisex saloon, self-employment."

Kinginace247 said:

"Stop crying you’ve worked so hard it’s time to be happy on how far God is taking you okay don’t cry mama."

.TheworldCHANGE5foldMinistries said:

"I bless your house I send the cherubims to guard your house from every attack and I send only love in that house in Jesus name selah."

wendyreneewilliam said:

"Congratulations!!!! Look at what God help you do. Yes!!! This is a wonderful blessing."

Jabber said:

"Perseverance is powerful; and I am so happy for your accomplishments."

Ashley Augustin said:

"I literally didn’t cry this much when I bought my own house! Congratulations, it’s beautiful and so are you!"

Talania Scales said:

"Congrats and thank you I wanted to give up and just live in an apartment.. but GOD."

simplyjennifer84 said:

"I came from the suprise video! Watching this made me cry. So happy for you! Congratulations!"

Lady builds house with iron roofing sheet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had built a portable house in style.

Instead of blocks, roofing sheets were used for the roof and walls. Woods served as pillars to make the structure firm.

The smart landlady said the building started in 2020, and to manage resources, she built a portable house and kept expanding it. Her interior changed very much in three years. She used plywood for the walls to prevent heat from the sun from getting in.

Source: Legit.ng