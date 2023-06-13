Nigerian Chef, Damilola Adeparusi, who started her 120-hour cooking challenge days ago has finally completed her challenge

Despite the mixed reactions her cooking challenge got in the face of Hilda Baci's cooking challenge that Guinness World Records confirmed on Tuesday, June 13, the lady kept on cooking.

During her cooking challenge, some dignities like the vice chancellor of OYE-EKITI and the deputy governor of the state have recognised her.

A shared on Twitter showed the moment she granted interview after the cookathon.

Watch below:

Below is another video of people supporting her at the venue:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ivy said:

"Guinness won’t recognize this."

Ify Mega said:

"120 hours Done inside how many days? Dey play oo."

Official_Becky_clas-sic234 said:

"But this girl own fast oo."

Bayo88 said:

"Make she dey play na Hilda we sabi way break record she dey waste her time."

BIG-KRISS said:

"Dey play...how many delicacies of food she cook."

Afua04 said:

"120 hours in 3 days? Person wey dey sleep at night just dey play."

