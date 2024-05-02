Singer Johnny Drille unintentionally set up his dentist for drags when a photo of him getting his teeth cleaned surfaced online

The now-viral photo pictured the singer getting his teeth checked out during a dentist appointment

A tweep could not help but notice the teeth of one of the dentists and called him out for having brown teeth despite his profession

Mavin signee, Johnny Drille has internet users talking following a controversial picture that emerged online.

The viral image captured the music artist who welcomed a child this year having his teeth cleaned by a dentist. A photo had him smiling from ear to ear and showing off his pearl-white teeth.

Johnny Drille with his dentists Credit: @Johnnydrille

Source: Instagram

An eagle-eyed internet user could not help but notice the color of one of the dentists. He quizzed how he could clean someone else's teeth, but his teeth remained brown.

See the tweet that sprung a reaction here:

The man's reaction has caused many others to comment on the said post. The hilarious comments on Twitter won't cease anytime soon.

Two doctors attend to Johnny Drille

In the viral photo, two medical personnel were seen with Johnny Drille. They were excited to take pictures with the singer.

Dressed in their professional blue uniform and cap, they ensured they gave the singer, who unveiled his wife last year the best treatment.

Nigerians react to Johnny Drille's post

Reactions have trailed the Twitter post made by 'My Friend' crooner. See a few of them below:

@officalmro:

"E get why Herbalist no dey do money ritual for himself."

@Stfutimi:

"Dey play."

@Bidal4Life:

"You Don see where Babalawo deyuse GLK??."

@Big_sam8hty:

"That is to show, say, teeth whitening has a negative effect."

@isan_ly:

"Money to do am no dey."

@Stfutimi:

"So dem no fit run am for am?."

@flyniggaburner:

"Show me any babalawo wey be millionaire!"

@datboi_loner:

"Try dey commit eye for some things."

@StoriesbyEmee:

"Brown’s his fav colour."

@Mrlekan213:

"Life no balance"

