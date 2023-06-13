As controversy continues to plague the cookathon going on in Oye-Ekiti, the chef, Damilola Adeparusi has raced past 100 hours

Information posted by the Spirit Word Mission shows that the unrelenting chef has raked in 104 hours in the kitchen

This means Chef Dammy has cooked more hours than Hilda Baci who cooked for 100 hours during her popular cookathon in Lekki

Damilola Adeparusi, the chef cooking in Oye-Ekiti, has cooked for 104 hours, and she is still cooking.

A video posted on Instagram by Spirit Word Global Mission shows the moment Dammy crossed the 100-hour mark.

Criticisms, controversy plague cookathon

This is coming as controversies, and criticisms have continued to plague the cookathon, which started on Friday, June 9.

Some people called her out, accusing her of desperation to shine like Hilda Baci, who cooked for 100 hours in May.

On June 12, a businessman offered to give Dammy N1 million to call off the cookathon. The man said Dammy should wait for Hilda to get her record verified before cooking.

Despite the flowing criticisms, Chef Dammy has vowed to stay in the kitchen and cook for 120 hours.

Many Nigerians support Dammy, show her love

But some Nigerians have also rallied support for the Ekiti chef, with one supporter even offering her N500,000 and a cooking tour in the United States.

Some young Nigerians also found their way to Oye-Ekiti to be physically present and witness the cookathon.

One lady who attended the cookathon accused Dammy of not following the rules and charging N100 for food.

However, Hilda Baci broke her silence and tweeted her support for Chef Dammy on Sunday.

What's next if Chef Dammy cooks for 120 hours?

If Chef Dammy succeeds in cooking for 120 hours, her record with still be subject to strict verification and confirmation by the Guinness World Records.

Even Chef Hilda Baci is still waiting for her 100-hour record to be verified, having submitted the evidence.

This means that the verified longest cookathon record is still held by Chef Lata Tondon, who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019. Her record subsists until the Guinness World Record says otherwise.

See the moment Chef Dammy crossed 100 hours below:

Reactions from Nigerians as Dammy cooks for over 100 hours

@okoyekwin said:

"Congratulations Dammy we are proud of you."

@chim_amandah said:

"Very good, you sleep through out the night and come and show us 101 hours ahh Dammy’s pastor should fear God."

