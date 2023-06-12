Veteran Nollywood actor, Ugezu J Ugezu, has reacted to Chef Dammy from Ekiti’s 120 hours cookathon

Chef Dammy’s cookathon came only weeks after Hilda Baci made an attempt at beating the Guinness World Record

Ugezu called Chef Dammy’s attempt an act of wickedness and his post stirred mixed feelings on social media

Veteran Nigerian actor, Ugezu J Ugezu, has joined the growing list of celebrities to react to Chef Dammy from Ekiti’s goal to beat Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record attempt.

Only a few weeks after social media was buzzing with pomp and fanfare over Hilda Baci’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours by an individual, Chef Dammy attempted to break the same record by beating Hilda’s time.

The young Ekiti chef’s attempt stirred a series of mixed feelings on social media with some netizens bashing her.

Actor Ugezu reacts to Chef Dammy trying to beat Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record attempt. Photos: @dammypas, @ugezujugezu

Actor Ugezu took to his official Instagram page to share his thoughts on the matter. According to him, Dammy did not even wait for Hilda to be confirmed as a Guinness World Record holder but she decided to compete and deny her confirmation.

Ugezu described the situation as an act of wickedness.

See his post below:

Mixed reactions as actor Ugezu slams Chef Dami over 120 hours cookathon

Ugezu’s post soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking. Many of them agreed with the actor and joined him to blast Chef Dammy while others said there was nothing wrong with what the cook from Ekiti was doing.

Read some comments below:

theperfectgiftg:

“Anyone supporting this girls is a bad person.. Witchcraft in form of pastor is telling you to pursue something someone thought out of the box, worked towards it and haven’t been awarded.”

harmnobody:

“Even Hilda herself applauded & supported her, what exactly are Nigerians problems ehn ‍♂️.”

king_j_o_n_e_s:

“If na Akara you wan fry for 600years make e take enter GWR do am… the world is enough for everyone. The person wey suppose fight her fight, don even come out hail the Ekiti girl. Make everyone rest at this point.”

officialdorine22:

“This is the definition of jealousy.”

dr_echebiri_ikechukwu:

“This is a pure act of jealousy from a senseless lady. A clear witchcraft. Let the Hilda breathe.”

tontolofabrics:

“The sky is big enough! The sky is big enough!! Wait until it gets to your turn, then it will be a case of property theft ”

stackchyna__:

“If we re to judge this case we will only have one actor or musician in this world at the end of the day everybody nah copy and paste.”

Kiddwaya's mum drums support for Ekiti's Chef Dammy

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya's mum, Susan, has taken to social media to drum support for Chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, who seems to be close to reaching her 120-hour cooking target.

Sharing a picture of the Ekiti chef on her social media timeline, Kiddwaya's mum said Dammy was inspired by Hilda Baci and deserved to be commended.

Susan also expressed her love for Dammy's originality.

Source: Legit.ng