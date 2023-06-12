Popular chef, Damilola Adeparusi, surprised netizens after leaving the venue of her cook-a-thon in Ekiti state

A trending video showed the moment the chef and her team were not spotted on sight while the show was still ongoing

Reacting to the video, some netizens in the comments claimed that the chef got upset and left the venue

The Nigerian culinary world has been abuzz with excitement as chef Dammy from Ekiti state set out to break Chef Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours.

However, the chef and her team suddenly left their cooking post, leaving Nigerians wondering where they went to.

Moment chef Dammy and her team left the venue Photo credit: @greatky/TikTok.

A trending video captured the venue empty while the live video session was still ongoing.

Nigerians expressed their curiosity about the chef and her team and why they left. Some netizens claimed the chef got upset.

The video was posted TikTok by @greatky, who has been following the cooking marathon with the caption:

"Ekiti record breaker and her team don disappear. Only God knows where them go."

Reactions as chef Dammy and her team disappear from cook-a-thon venue

@Forthepeople reacted:

“Cylinder finish then Dey go fill erm, ingredients too finish and market close hmm.”

@iamisaaceddie said:

"E be like say they don vex Dammy, she dey fight one guy wey say her food make am miss prison food."

@Home Girl reacted:

“Hope say the gas Dey off make we no Dey gather money to fill gas.”

@Ahamiojie Ehiose said:

“I hear say na so so beans she dey pick and cook.”

@mrmoses66 said:

"Chef no dey do again jor una don too yab am."

@Tricia_etta reacted:

“Una no go kee me for dis app. I'm so quick to run to d comment session.”

@Omolegho said:

“Maybe dem don read our comment say we dey vex for them.”

@Big Sparkta reacted:

“Whatever you do in this country just make sure you have data always.”

@Boss Lady said:

Where our chef dey oh, Abeg look for chef Dammy Ekiti people.”

@smileyangel1 said:

“You guys should stop, take the camera to the back yard you will see them washing plate, is also part of the challenge nah.”

@stevemt58 wrote:

"Let chef ekiti breathee, don't surfurcate her, we have that responsubiliry."

@justsweetmanny reacted:

"Record breaker don give up o."

Chef Dammy's friend speaks on 120-hour cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in an interesting update, a friend of now-popular Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi has shed more light on her 120-hour cook-a-thon. Chef Dammy began making headlines on Friday after it was reported that she was attempting to break Hilda Baci’s record.

This provoked many netizens who dragged her for attempting to break a record still awaiting verification, as they believed it was just sheer jealousy at play. Reacting to this, a friend of the chef, identified as @Big__baby28, begged Nigerians to stop dragging Dammy. According to her, all the negativity should be directed at Dammy's pastor, as he allegedly pushed her into it.

"Y'all Dammy is my friend Na our pastor dey push her. Please forgive Dammy swear for our pastor", she wrote. Another Twitter user with the handle @DammyOA said Dammy has no intention of breaking any record as she only did it for publicity.

Source: Legit.ng