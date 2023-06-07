A young man has broken down in tears after a lady scammed him of his money and blocked him afterwards

In a leaked conversation, the lady identified as Chiwendu sent her account number to him to send her transport fare

However, after he sent the money to her, she blocked him from contacting her and the young man was pained

A Nigerian man has expressed his disappointment at a pretty lady whom he picked interest in.

He chatted her up and asked that they meet and spend time together to know each other, a request she obliged.

Lady blocks man who sent her cash

She sent her account number to him and the excited man sent money to her account, not knowing that he would regret it.

Shortly after he sent the money, the lady stopped taking his calls and subsequently blocked him from getting across to her.

Sharing the chats via Facebook, the heartbroken man identified as Bryan Julius said:

"Any time I thought I have find love, I end up being scammed. Still looking for true love. Someone that will love me and we be there for each other. If you feel we have a lot in common send me a friend request."

Reactions as lady blocks man after collecting money from him

Cat Blade said:

"Love is a scam."

Promise Mgba commented:

"Why did you leave her stranded na?"

Mercy Ufomba asked:

"How much did you send to her?"

Beauty Victor said:

"I feel your pain."

Chinedu Edinho commented:

"Guy all these girls go chop you tire."

Salvation added:

"Brother no reason am."

See the post below:

Lady shares chat with scammer who tried to dupe her of N10m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with the Twitter handle @MeetHajaar has taken to the social media platform to share her encounter with a scammer who tried to dupe her of N10 million.

She shared screenshots of her Instagram conversation with the scammer. According to the young lady, the scammer, who is a Nigerian, opened a fake Instagram account and posed as a white man. The scammer who adopted the name Mark Wilson asked @MeetHajaar to invest in his business after claiming he was into selling of laptops, phones, clothes and shoes.

As the conversation continued, @MeetHajaar knew the man was a scammer and she decided to play along and waste his time. She promised to invest N10 million in the business and the man sent account details with a Nigerian name and bank. He asked the lady to send the money into the account which he claimed belonged to his business partner's brother in Nigeria. @MeetHajaar was, however, having fun by wasting his time and sending him fake transaction alert. She decided to advise him to quit fraud before he gets into trouble, but the fraudster blocked her.

