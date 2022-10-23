A beautiful Nigerian lady is getting set to tie the knot with a bolt driver whom she met two years ago

The lady had fallen in love with the bolt driver at first sight and after the ride, she sent a message requesting that he saves her contact

Years after they met, their relationship grew stronger and they are now ready to seal their relationship at the altar

Beautiful pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian lady and a bolt driver have gone viral on social media.

Apparently, the bride-to-be identified as Omolayoeni hitched a ride with the bolt driver two years ago.

Lady set to marry bolt driver Photo Credit: Ijawphilosopher

Source: Twitter

During the ride, she thought the driver was really cute, so she sent a WhatsApp message to him afterwards, requesting that he saves her number.

The gentleman obliged and have his name as Akinsola. Two years down the line, their love grew stronger and they are now ready to wed.

The chats were shared on Twitter with the caption:

"So sha, two years ago my baby sister ordered for bolt and saw fine man. She couldn't rest until she contacted him."

Twitter users share their thoughts

Olayemi Yemaji said:

"If it was the bolt driver that made the move, it would have been tagged harassment tho. But then, let’s all Awwn since it’s the other way round."

Olamilekan commented:

"The same set of girls that deride bolt drivers for trying to strike a conversation with them will be here now saying “Aww” and “God When” Walahi enigbadun."

Justin Kaycee commented:

"Abeg how can someone register a car to become bolt or uber driver? I think bolt will be better."

Cyril Michael reacted:

"I like this kind of women, they go for what they want even if they fail, they will accept failure but just know there is no harm in trying, it is only a low mentality men will say that she is desperate."

Unlimited SK added:

"Who noticed she was the one that contacted him it no big deal I know but it would have been wrong of him to persuade her even if he had an interest because his job shouldn't be used as a means to jump on any lady he meets. He kept it professional and she went for her desire."

Lady falls in love with bolt driver

