Lawmakers-elect has arrived early at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to inaugurate the 10th assembly

At the inauguration of the 10th assembly, the elected lawmakers will also vote for the principal officers who will stir the ship of the upper and lower chamber

It was gathered that the lawmakers-elect arrived at the National Assembly Complex at about 6:30 am

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have revealed that the lawmakers-elect arrived early at the National Assembly Complex for the much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of the 10th national assembly.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the lawmakers-elect arrived at the legislative chambers at about 6:30 am on Tuesday, June 13.

Lawmakers-elect will choose their preferred principal officers on Tuesday, June 13. Photo Credit: NASS

Source: UGC

The entire vicinity was surrounded by heavy security personnel littered around the National Assembly Complex.

An account from an eyewitness confirmed that the lawmakers were conveyed inside four coaster buses through the villa gate. In contrast, others came into the premises through the SGF gate alongside security escorts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Before the inauguration, the lawmakers-elect will conduct an election to appoint principal officers to stir the ship of the 10th National Assembly for the next four years.

This election will hold in the upper chamber (Senate) of the National Assembly and the lower chamber (House of Reps) of the National Assembly.

Who are the contenders?

The top position up for grabs is the Senate Presidency and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Orji Kalu are the three frontrunners for the coveted Senate President seat.

However, Senator Akpabio holds the cutting edge heading into the election for the Senate Presidency as he has been endorsed as the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, the House of Representatives has some strong contenders vying for the speakership seat. Still, as it stands, Hon Abass Tajudeen holds the greater advantage bagging the endorsement of the APC and President Tinubu.

Bola Tinubu: When Nigerians Should Expect President's Ministerial List Revealed

In another development, President Bola Tinubu, on resumption to office on May 29, has increased the expectations of Nigerians from his administration with some decisive moves.

The President's moves have made many Nigerians look forward to who will make up his ministerial list.

However, Nigerians can only expect Tinubu's ministerial list from June 13, when the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated, and July 28, when the President will mark 60 days in office.

Source: Legit.ng