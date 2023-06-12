Chef Dammy is not giving up on her avowed aim to cook for 120 hours, as she has raked in 80 hours in the kitchen

This means the chef who started cooking on Friday, June 9, still has 40 hours to spend behind the fireplace

Chef Dammy's cookathon is taking place in Oye Ekiti, and she has received support from many including Hilda Baci

The cookathon going in Oye-Ekiti has not stopped, and it has since crossed the 80-hour mark.

Chef Dammy, the lady cooking behind the fireplace, is not resting in her oars as she has vowed to reach 120 hours.

Chef Dammy has cooked for 80 hours. Photo credit: Twitter/@SpiritWordGM.

Source: Twitter

The cookatho commenced on Friday, June 9, and it has gained a lot of popularity on social media.

Chef Dammy crosses 80 hours despite criticisms

While some Nigerians bashed Dammy for trying to copy Hilda Baci, who cooked for 100 hours, others rallied support for her.

Some Nigerians thronged the venue of the cookathon in Ekiti state to have a taste of her food.

Things reached a fever pitch Sunday evening when Hilda Baci herself showed support for Dammy.

In a new update posted Monday, June 12, @SpiritWordGM reports that Dammy is waxing strong.

"80 hours and counting! We are hitting the goal soon. 40 more hours before we reach."

Meanwhile, in her reaction Sunday evening, Hilda Baci tweeted that Dammy has shown boldness.

"The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits. Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit."

Man set to watch movies for over 121 hours to set new record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student said he is going to watch movies for over 121 hours.

Already the man applied to the Guinness World Records and his application was accepted.

Israel Adebiyi said the watchaton will soon commence and that he is fully prepared for it.

The record for the longest hours spent watching films is currently held by Sri Lankan man Suresh Joachim.

