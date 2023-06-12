More Nigerians locally and in the diaspora have continued to drum support for Chef Dammy who is on a quest to cook for 120 hours

This time, a Nigerian doctor has offered the young lady N500k and a promise of a United States cook tour

The doctor's fresh offer has excited many Nigerians who urged people to continue to encourage the Ekiti chef

Chef Damilola Adeparusi's quest to cook for 120 hours has received a huge boost as a Nigerian doctor has promised her a two-week cok tour in the United States.

Doctor Ayo Arojo's offer comes a day after he announced a donation of N500k to support the young chef.

Doctor offers chef Dammy N500k and two weeks cook tour in the US. Photo Credit: Ayo Arojo

Source: Facebook

More details shortly...

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

People react to Doctor Ayo Arojo's kind gestures

Prince Kolawole Damilola Olawunmi said:

"Even if I don't have a money to support her, I will always be her fans and helping her in prayers for the Lord to see her through and become victorious..is our pride from Ekiti state and my name sake.. God bless her, God bless Nigeria and God bless Our president JAGABAN OF THE UNIVERSE."

Dammie Clothings said:

"Waoooo.

"Congratulations chef Damilola.

"Keep up the amazing work."

Tim Gbuuga said:

"Ayodeji Arojo.

"Kudos to Popular Nigerian Online & Offline Media houses.They have really tried in reporting her journey well so far.

"Such that many of these popular Social Media influencers are even Shocked that she has really become so popular without them,bcos they kind of gang up against the girl,and started dissing,and de-marketing her hustle."

Adetutu Adeniregun Adegoke said:

"Wow! This is great news! May God bless everyone supporting Chef Damilola. I am happy for her."

Abiodun Durosinmi said:

"God bless you paddy mi. She should be promoted because the haters has started working against her."

Chef Dammy completes 80 hours of cooking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Dammy had completed 80 hours in her cookathon.

The cookathon commenced on Friday, June 9, and has gained popularity on social media. While some Nigerians bashed Dammy for trying to copy Hilda Baci, who cooked for 100 hours, others rallied support for her.

Things reached a fever pitch Sunday evening when Hilda Baci herself showed support for Dammy. In a new update posted on Monday, June 12, @SpiritWordGM reports that Dammy is waxing strong.

Source: Legit.ng