Many Nigerians are still not happy that Chef Dammy is attempting to cook for 120 hours and do not fail to bash the young lady at every given opportunity

A video of the young chef dancing at her cookathon was greeted with many hate comments on social media

Chef Dammy looked happy as she showcased her dance skill, quite to the admiration of some people

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of Chef Damilola Adeparusi dancing at her cookathon.

The young lady who has done over 80 hours of cooking is on a quest to set a new Guinness World Record of 120 hours of cookathon by an individual.

Chef Dammy was seen dancing. Photo Credit: @dammycookathonlive

Source: TikTok

Her quest has angered many who slammed her for trying to overtake Akwa Ibom's Hilda Baci whose 100-hour feat was yet to be certified by GWR.

There are, however, Nigerians who argue that the sky is too wide for all to fly and as such drummed support for Chef Dammy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the dance clip seen on TikTok, the chef smiled as she dance with her upper body and hands while still on cooking duty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Chef Dammy's dance video

renisko said:

"Sm prepared 5 years to do cook a thon ur using 2 days to prepare well done o."

WARRIOR said:

"Keep it up dear, don't mind the haters, we're celebrating with you from kogi state."

Buchi's said:

"She might not be doing this for award,, maybe she's happy doing it."

Pretty girl glory said:

"She know say she suppose submit application give Guinness World Record first?? Dey play."

sad_quote said:

"Na your live I they fine oooo, my own na live I they like talk oooo para they body."

Mhizquincy6 said:

"Dance cus Guinness book of record go soon give you advice."

I B I S O said:

"The church wa you use for hall them say make I tell you say them get service on Sunday o."

Obama Xchange said:

"Chaii you tried at least the expenses both the gas and food stuff you buy at least you people should consider that and appreciate her, send aza make."

Doctor offers Chef Dammy US cooking tour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor had offered Chef Dammy a US cooking tour.

Doctor Ayo Arojo's offer comes a day after he announced a donation of N500k to support the young chef.

Announcing the tour offer on Facebook, Dr Ayo looked forward to Dammy starting the process and drummed more support for her. He wrote:

"Chef Dammy will be invited for a 2-weeks cook tour in the United States. I can't wait for her to start the process! Yayyyyyyy.

"Let us continue to support her."

Source: Legit.ng