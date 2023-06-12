A Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has been trending on all social media platforms following the start of her cook-a-thon

It was reported that Damilola began her cook-a-thon on Friday in Ekiti state and has planned to cook for 120 hours

A friend of the chef in a recent post revealed that Damilola's pastor pushed her to engage in the cook-a-thon

In an interesting update, a friend of popular Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has shed more light on her 120-hour cook-a-thon.

Chef Dammy began making headlines on Friday after it was reported that she was attempting to break Hilda Baci’s record.

Dammy's friend speaks on 120-hour cook-a-thon Photo credit: @dammypas/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

This provoked a large number of netizens who dragged her for attempting to break a record still awaiting verification as they believed it was just sheer jealousy at play.

Reacting to this, a friend of the chef identified as @Big__baby28 begged Nigerians to stop dragging Dammy.

According to her, all the negativity should be directed at Dammy's pastor as he was allegedly the person who pushed her into it.

"Y'all Dammy is my friend Na our pastor dey push her. Please forgive Dammy swear for our pastor", she wrote.

Another Twitter user with the handle @DammyOA said Dammy has no intention of breaking any record as she only did it for publicity.

"She’s obviously not trying to break the record. She’s doing it for publicity", he said.

Reactions as chef Dammy's friend claims pastor pushed her into cook-a-thon

Liu Liu said:

"Chef Dammy needs forgiveness! She's embarked on a 120-hour cook-a-thon, but it's not her fault - she's being egged on by the pastor. Looks like he's cooking up trouble!"

Martina Felix said:

"This is so unfair. He's not the one getting trolled."

Olusegun Peters wrote:

Ireoluwa said:

"My own question be say Shey she contact GWR before she start? And hope she receive guideline? Abi who go mark all these things wey she Dey do?"

Speaky09 wrote:

"Attempting to break the record isn’t a bad idea but not waiting for a proper sponsor is out of this world, one person Dey try to break record with “iya olonje” standard dishes while the other did with “restaurant” standard dishes."

Dammy Passa added:

"Seeing this I almost made me cry, this is someone i know personally but I would not be discouraged 120hrs."

See the post below:

Chef Dammy cooks for 53 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that chef Damilola Adeparusi (Dammy) is gradually climbing to reach her 120-hour cooking target. If she does so, she will give Hilda Baci's record a wide gap.

The Ekiti chef has now cooked for 53 hours at the time of writing this report. Over 200 viewers were hooked to her Instagram live session in the early hours of Sunday, June 11. Nothing is stopping the chef now.

Standing on her feet, the chef continued cooking with strength as her double-faced stove kept burning. She is on a mission. Watch her live session here. The Twitter handle of Spirit World, the organisation supporting her, tweeted the moment she cooked for over 50 hours.

