A businessman who is not too pleased about Chef Dammy's ongoing cookathon has told her to turn off her gas and stop

In a video which went viral on Monday, June 12, the man said that he would give the popular chef N1 million if she stops

He said it would have been better for Dammy to wait for Chef Hilda Baci to be confirmed by the Guinness World Records before starting to cook

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A businessman has offered to give Cheff Dammy N1 million if she immediately calls off her ongoing cookathon.

The man's call is the latest in criticisms that have trailed Chef Dammy's cookathon, which is still ongoing in Oye, Ekiti state.

The man promised to give Chef Dammy N1 million if she stops cooking. Photo credit: Twitter/@yabaleftonline and @spiritwordGM.

Source: Twitter

According to the businessman, he is not against Chef Dammy's desire to cook, but it is too early since Hilda Baci has just finished hers.

Man calls on Chef Dammy to stop cooking

He said it would have been better for Chef Dammy to wait for Hilda to get her record verified by the Guinness World Records before turning on her own gas.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Hilda Baci ended her cookathon in May after cooking for 100 hours. The evidence of her cooking has been submitted to the Guinness World Records.

If the evidence is verified and confirmed, she would take the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual from Lata Tondon who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes.

But the businessman said it was unethical for Dammy to set up her own fireplace when Hilda's record is yet to be confirmed.

He said if Dammy stops cooking and calls off the cookathon, he will give her N1 million. The video was posted by @yabaleftonline.

His words:

"If you can turn off the lights, take off everything and end this, I will give you a million Naira."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react as man tells Dammy to stop cooking

@OhhhhMyJosh commented:

"Una wey get money too rude."

@amudaDewale reacted:

"Another clout chaser jumping on the trend. Sets a camera and pretends to work out lmao . Somethings are just silly acts. Go rest."

Chef Dammy hits 80 hours in the kitchen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy has already crossed 80 hours in her cookathon.

The chef has turned deaf ears on criticisms and continued to wax strong in the kitchen.

Her aim is to cook for 120 hours before turning off her gas.

Source: Legit.ng