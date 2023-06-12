In a latest twist in the question to break Guinness World Records, a Nigerian lady has said she has kick-started a 'frython'

In a viral Facebook post, the lady, Ezinne Okoye said she is prepared to fry puf puf non-stop for 130 hours

While she appeared to be joking, the post quickly took a life of its own as it was reposted by major blogs

Viral photos seen on Facebook show a Nigerian lady who said she is going to fry puf puf for 130 hours.

The lady, Ezinne Okoye posted photos showing her busy mixing flour and frying the popular delicacy.

Ezinne Okoye said she would fry puf puf for 130 hours. Photo credit: Facebook/Ezinne Okoye.

Source: Facebook

Ezinne is the latest entrant in the quest among Nigerians to break world records, but her own seems to be a joke.

Hilda Baci's success inspired many Nigerians

It all started when Hilda Baci cooked for 100 hours, and the story went viral and made her a celebrity.

Many Nigerians started looking for records to break. On Friday, June 9, another chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, set up her own cooking in Ekiti.

While criticisms have trailed her efforts, Chef Dammy has since raked in over 80 hours in the kitchen.

Ezinne says she would fry puf puf for 130 hours

But Ezinne said she was going to be frying puf puf for 130 hours, but her Facebook friends knew she was joking.

She wrote:

"I don start my fry a ton oo...church workers meeting called. I went with my kitchen Boooom Zinnyfoodzone delivered. I'm thinking of frying for 130 hours. Una go support me?"

Facebook users react to Ezinne's post

Ezeoru Ebere said:

"After we don do testing, you go give us 5 each for moral support."

Favour Amarachi said:

"Please we go support you."

Florence Uchechukwu

"Na you go tire now."

Odefemi Tosin Olusoji said:

"I must support you ooo."

Man asks Chef Dammy to stop cooking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man asked Chef Dammy to stop cooking.

In a video he posted, the man said Dammy should wait for Hilda Baci to get her record before starting to cook.

He promised to give Dammy N1 million if she turned off her gas and stopped cooking.

