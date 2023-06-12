Nigerian comedian Woli Arole declared his intention to participate in a prayer marathon in an effort to beat the Guinness World Record for the most hours spent in prayer

The online comic creator turned prophet announced his intention to pray for 5000 hours on his Instagram page

Woli urged his followers and supporters to be ready for the start date with a shared poster on his page, noting that it is a possible act

Nigerian comedian turned prophet, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, best known as Woli Arole, has applied for the Guinness World Record-breaking contest with his mission to pray for 5,000 hours.

The online creator made the news on social media and tagged his challenge as pray-a-thon.

Comedian Woli Arole set to break Guinness World Record Credit: @officialariole

Source: Instagram

Arole, who emphasised that it is a doable act, invited fans and supporters to look forward to the start date.

In his post, he tagged Guinness World Records and other prominent Instagram influencers.

"PRAY - A - THON. 5000 hours.

"It is doable. Anticipate. Guinness Book of Records."

See his post below

Internet users react to Woli Arole’s post

Woli Arole’s declaration made netizens sum up the number of days involved in the 5000 hours he has chosen with other thoughts on it. See reactions below:

blaqbonez:

"Bro u wan pray for almost 1 year?"

yominigeria:

"With sprinkle of fasting."

themeatvilla:

"Wetin you want ask God ....?"

weinfgrty:

"Abeg how many years be that?"

opsyade:

"Prayer is now about breaking records.. ? nothing nija no dey abuse."

theayogeorge:

"Lol. 208days of Prayer. Better be joking."

paulooh_dybala:

"208 days plus."

holy_spireet:

"Let’s just pray and not for the award coz what God can do is more than GWR. Shall we?"

GWR: Lady pays gate fee at Chef Dammy's cooking venue

In similar news, a Nigerian lady, Debbie Agboola, who was at the venue where Chef Dammy is currently cooking and working on beating Hilda Baci's 100-hour record, shared her story about the visit.

The lady said she was surprised when she got to the venue and was told there was a N1k gate fee for VIPs, and those who paid would be served food, unlike the regulars who would stay downstairs. Debbie claimed that she transferred N2,000 for her and her friend.

She was surprised to learn that the money would only cover the day and not the duration of the 120 hours cooking period.

Source: Legit.ng