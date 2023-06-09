After Hilda Baci cooked up a storm in Lagos, another Nigerian lady has set up her own kitchen with the aim of breaking the Guinness World record for the longest hours spent in a cooking marathon by an individual.

The record is initially held by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in September 2019.

Chef Dami is currently cooking in Ekiti state and she wants to cook for 120 hours. Photo credit: Twitter/@SpiritWordGM.

In May 2023, a Nigerian chef name Hilda Baci staged a major kitchen upset and raked in 100 hours behind the fireplace.

The Guinness World Records has already acknowledged Hilda's efforts but said it would verify the evidence before making her record official.

On June 9, 2023, another young lady named Chef Damilola Adeparusi kicked off a cookathon in Ekiti state.

So far, here are what Legit.ng currently knows about Chef Dami.

1. Her name is Damilola Adeparusi

The lady who is cooking in Ekiti state is known as Damilola Adeparusi. Her name has been shortened to Chef Dammy.

Her name quickly became popular less than 24 hours after she started cooking.

Many social media users have started cheering her as Chef Dami trended on Twitter Friday afternoon.

2. She is aiming to cook for 120 hours

Chef Dammy has set a target of cooking for 120 hours according to information seen on the Twitter handle of @SpiritWordGM.

Many of the flyers released on social media had 120 hours printed on them.

If Chef Dammy succeeds in cooking for 120 hours, she would have cooked more hours than Hilda Baci and Lata Tondon, who spent 100 hours and 87 hours respectively.

Chef Dami's cookathon is expected to last from Friday, June 9, to Tuesday, June 13.

3. She has cooked for 20 hours

As of the time of writing this story 8:30 pm Friday, Chef Dammy has cooked for 20 hours and counting.

When information first broke about her cooking conquest Friday afternoon, she already crossed the 12-hour mark.

4. The location of her cookathon is Oye Ekiti

While Hilda Baci's cookahon happened in Lekki, Lagos, Chef Dammy's is taking place in Ekiti state.

Specifically, the cookathon is happening at FUOYE-JUPEB road, Oye Ekiti. This is contained in a flyer on the Twitter handle of @SpiritWordGM.

As of Friday afternoon, some Twitter users who are in Ekiti state indicated interest in finding the location.

