Chef Dammy, the Nigerian lady cooking in Ekiti state has so far cooked for 35 hours a day after she started

In the latest update posted on Twitter, Chef Dammy was seen still digging it out in her kitchen and refusing to give up

Keeping with their tradition, many Nigerians have rallied around Dammy, who is hoping to cook for 120 hours and set a world record

The Nigerian lady who is currently cooking up a storm in Ilupeju, Oye Ekiti has spent 35 hours in the kitchen.

In new photos posted by @SpiritWordGM, the monitoring clock ticked 35 hours which is a major milestone after she hit 24 and 30 hours earlier.

Chef Dammy is aiming to cook for 120 hours. Photo credit: Twitter/@SpiritWordGM.

Source: Twitter

Part of the update reads:

"Now to the 35th hour of 120 hrs of marathon cooking. We keep moving!"

Chef Dammy is aiming to cook for 120 hours

Recall that Chef Dammy started her cookathon on Friday, June 9, and she aims at cooking non-stop for 120 hours.

Dammy's aim is to break the Guinness World Record for the longest hours spent cooking by an individual.

The record is held by Latan Tondon, who, in September 2019, cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes.

However, a Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, in May 2023 cooked for 100 hours, and her evidence of cooking is still under review by the Guinness World Records.

Nigerians have rallied support for Chef Dammy. If she succeeds, she may set a new record surpassing Hilda Baci's.

See the tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng