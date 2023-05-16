The Guinness World Records has said it looks forward to reviewing the evidence that would be submitted by Hilda Baci

In a website post also shared on its Twitter handle, the popular record body acknowledged that Hilda cooked up a storm

It also confirmed that it is aware of reports that Hilda cooked for over 100 hours during her viral cookathon that took place in Lagos

The Guinness World Records has said its experts will review evidence from Hilda Baci's cookathon and take a decision.

The body made a post on its website on Tuesday, May 16, and it says it is aware of the viral cookathon.

It says there are available media reports that Hilda Baci cooked for over 100 hours in her attempt to break a world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The current record for the longest cooking marathon is held by Lata London from India who cooked for 87 hours 45 min.

The body said:

"A Nigerian chef has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen in the hopes of landing a world record.

“We are aware of the record attempt and are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our Records Management Team to review, before we can confirm the record is official.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng noticed that the Guinness World Records website could not be accessed from Nigeria without the use of a VPN.

The reason for this is not clear, but Nigerians are eagerly waiting to know if Hilda has made it to the records books with her cooking efforts.

But the body also made the post on its Twitter handle.

