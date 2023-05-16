A video has shown the moment Hilda Baci turned off her gas after a resoundingly successful cookathon in Lagos

Hilda put off her gas after cooking for more than 100 hours, shattering a world record and setting her own

Nigerians have rallied amazing support for the super chef who has become a queen of the kitchen

Popular cook, Hilda Baci, has finally turned off her gas after a successful cookathon.

A video that has gone viral on Twitter showed the moment the chef turned off her gas after completing 100 hours.

Hilda Baci cooked for over 100 hours. Photo credit: Hilda Baci Cookathon and @yabaleftonline.

The chef started her cooking on May 11, aiming to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci conquers the kitchen, turns off gas

Nigerians, both on and offline, rallied support for her in an incredible manner that has turned her into a national hero.

Even the moment she turned off her gas, Nigerians were around, counting down to the last seconds with her.

In the video, the celebrity cook was seen exhaling in tiredness after the gas went off, signalling the end of her cooking conquest.

There was a roar of cheers in the air as Nigerians celebrated with her for a successful outing. The video was posted on Twitter by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as Hilda Baci ends cooking conquest

@Richmond_PDot said:

"Congratulations to you, Hilda Baci, on your 100hrs cookathon by individual achievement. Today, I welcome you especially to the Association of IDANnarians. You have become an IDAN, because Idan doesn't give up."

@Amaranth_ine_ commented:

"The kind of satisfying sleep ehen! Well done Hilda!"

@jonathantobe74 said:

"That GAS also deserve some accolades. E no easy gan."

@vawulencehater commented:

"It's not easy. She needs to rest for at least one month. Hearty Congratulations to Hilda Baci."

@Edidiongima1997 reacted:

"This woman is a strong woman, God bless her for breaking this record!"

