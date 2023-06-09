A video of a lecturer backing his student's baby has gone viral on TikTok

A lecturer who was seen in a video backing his student’s baby has caught attention.

The clip showed the lecturer walking around the classroom, distributing exam papers to the students, while carrying a baby on his back.

Lecturer backs baby in school.

Lecturer backs student's baby

The baby was wrapped in a colorful cloth and seemed to be enjoying the ride.

The video was posted by @jennytripled4 who witnessed the scene and praised the lecturer for his kindness.

The baby may have belonged to one of her classmates, who had no one to look after her child during the exam.

The lecturer offered to back the baby so that the mother could concentrate on her test.

The video quickly spread on TikTok where people expressed their admiration and gratitude for the lecturer.

Many commented that he was a role model for teachers and a hero for students.

Some also shared their own stories of how their lecturers or professors helped them in difficult situations.

The video of the lecturer backing his student’s baby has gone viral on TikTok, showing a touching example of how a teacher can make a difference in a student’s life.

The video has inspired many people to appreciate their lecturers and to help each other in times of need.

Find the video of the lecturer backing a baby below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Marthachizoba reacted:

"The man have a good wife family."

@JennytripleD4 said:

"Just say his wife is really lucky to hv his type as a husband n a father to their kids."

@Qwendy wrote:

"My school the lecturer will even insult u and ur baby."

@SpinsterSandra commented:

"I swear…He will make a very good husband and father."

@JennytripleD4

"God bless him and his wife."

