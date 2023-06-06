A secondary school teacher kept quiet when one of his students rubbed his head and tapped it with his hand

The teacher was at his desk explaining a point to two students when one of them started rubbing his head

Some social media users find the video to be hilarious, while others condemned the student in strong terms

A secondary school student is trending online because he rubbed his teacher's head and 'slapped' it gently.

A six seconds classroom video showed when the teacher was explaining a point to two of his students.

The student rubbed his teacher's head and 'slapped' it gently. Photo credit: Twitter/@instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

He was sitting down, and he had a book in front of him, and he was making a point when the incident happened.

Video of a student touching his teacher's head sets tongues wagging

While one of the students paid close attention to what the teacher was saying, the other one concentrated on the man's head.

He placed his left hand on the teacher's head and rubbed it like a barber trying to see if a head is properly shaved.

When the teacher finished explaining the point to the students, and they made to leave, the student gently 'slapped' the man's head and even kissed it.

Some people who saw the video expected the teacher to rebuke the student, but he kept quiet.

While others have condemned the student, many people said the teacher must be very good and have a good relationship with his students. The video was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Twitter users react to video of student touching student's head

@yellowwinsh said:

"Try this with my chemistry teacher that year. You go gasp for breath."

@SheethJamaal commented:

"There’s more to that than meets the eye. Certainly not in a school environment."

@adaugo_opara said:

"Looks like a father-and-son thing."

@stephen_orban said:

"Na this kind teacher dey collect the best teacher of the year because I know for sure he has a very good relationship with this students."

@KIEMEEEEE said:

"This is not right…Students should respect their teachers."

Source: Legit.ng