A beautiful mother has shared her pain on her official TikTok account after her lecturer sent her out of class

According to the young woman, she was sitting in class with her child when her baby suddenly burst into tears

On hearing this, the Nigerian lecturer got furious and sent the mother and child out of his class

A Nigerian mother has sadly revealed how she was sent out of class because of her little child.

The mother, identified as @sheisteemah on TikTok, attended a lecture in school with her baby, who was still so tender, was unable to walk.

Lecturer sends out mother and child from his class Photo credit: @sheisteemah

Source: TikTok

During the class, the baby cried loudly, and this provoked the lecturer, who immediately sent them out of the class.

The sad mother shared a video of herself and her baby outside the class and blamed her baby for 'disgracing' her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Your baby decided to disgrace you by crying in class and the lecturer sent us out", the mother wrote.

Social media reactions

@omolara233 said:

"Don't mind. Your baby will bring blessings for you."

@slimzzy826 stated:

"The lecturer no get pikin abi. Maybe the baby hate him or her."

@mokebaby wrote:

"That is how they misbehave like person wey no get pikin for house. Possessed beings Your child is a blessing sweetie."

@hunsuestheryemayi commented:

"Don't mind them na so dem dey do like say dem no born and their pikin they house with the single mother life."

@leachiey reacted:

"Lol plz forgive her. This one wey she no wan face camera like she knew what she did."

@pweetyej added:

"One of my lecturer anytime my course mate baby is crying,he like carrying the baby before u know d baby will stop crying."

@estherlovth added:

"Why are people making the lecturer look like bad person, na wa ooh some baby cry feel make lecturer and student loose focus."

See the post below:

Lecturer carries his female student's baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male lecturer of a Nigerian institution has received much praise for his show of humanity in a viral Tiktok video.

In the viral video posted by @Olashile75, the lecturer carried the baby of one of his female students because he was simply happy to see them. He amassed commendations from netizens after he was seen carrying the baby of his female student.

Meanwhile, the video hasn't gone without receiving many positive reactions from TikTok users. The comments also. helped reveal the school's identity as Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), located in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng