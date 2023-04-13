A male lecturer has been showered with praises on Tiktok after showing an act of love to his female student

As seen in the viral Tiktok video, the lecturer is seen carrying the female student's baby because he is happy to see them

Many have reacted to the video with warm commentaries describing the lecturer as a loving man and uncommon

A male lecturer of a yet-to-be-identified institution has received much praise on a viral Tiktok video. This was coming after he was seen carrying the baby of his female student.

Nigerian male lecturer happily carrying his student's baby. Photo source: @Olashile75

Source: TikTok

In a viral video posted by @Olashile75, the lecturer carried the baby of one his female students because he was simply 'happy to see' them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Laspotech lecturer happily carries his female student baby after missing them

Meanwhile, the video hasn't gone without receiving many positive reactions from many TikTok users. The pattern of comments also helped revealed the identity of the school to be Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), located in the Ikorodu area of the State. It can similarly be assumed from the video that the lecturer was meeting the student and her baby again after a holiday period.

Some of the reactions include:

@Miss wonderful said:

Not my lecturers sha, they will abuse you join your pikin

@arin_wealth01 also commented:

Omo na laspotech student full here ooo .......greatest laspotian student ...

@christydam said also:

I really enjoy the man he carried my baby for me during test even exam even gifted him money psycho lecturer much love sir

@qweensammie is quoted as saying:

Laspotech lecturer is good in that ooo like 2 lecturers give my baby money They’re so nice and caring to kids...

@ashabiade364 confirm his kind nature by saying:

I know him my psychology lecturer in isolo campus very nice man..

@wuraolaherself20 noted that:

not my skul some lectural Wil even ask you not to bring bby to there class the day I carry my friend bby enter I was sent outaspotech lecturer happily carries his female student baby after

Nigeria lecturer backs student's baby in class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how a photo of a university lecturer backing her student's child while teaching a three-hour class has gone viral.

Twitter user @Annakhadejah shared the photo in which she revealed that the kind-hearted lecturer is her mother, who displayed her proud African motherhood heritage.

In the photo, the lecturer who was taking anatomy class can be seen backing the most adorable baby. It was gathered that the mother of the child had no choice but to bring her baby to school and to help her concentrate, the lecturer offered to carry the baby.

Source: Legit.ng