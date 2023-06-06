A little girl in a car who was very kind to an old lady on the street has gone viral on TikTok

She saw her mum’s bag and opened it, she took some money from the bag and gave it to the old lady

Her mother made a video of this and put it on TikTok, many people liked the video and said nice things about the girl

A heartwarming video of a little girl in a car who showed her generosity to an old woman on the street has become very popular on TikTok.

The video shows how the girl reached for her mum’s bag and tried hard to unzip it.

Little girl shows kindness to an old woman. Photo credit: @remillards4 Source: TikTok

Act of kindness

She finally managed to open it and took out some money. She then stretched out her hand and gave the money to the old woman who was standing outside the car.

The old woman smiled and thanked the girl. The girl’s mum was surprised and proud of her daughter.

The video was posted on TikTok and got many likes and comments from people who praised the girl for her kindness and compassion.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 700,00 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Athaliamaloba reacted:

"The excitement on her face is priceless."

@Laronaww@2011 said:

"She is kind,caring and loving. She always feel after giving out be blessed baby girl."

@0785373901Nelly wrote:

"It's the smile for me after she gives. Caring kid."

@hermanokwaro commented:

"WOW so beautiful. iknw that lady." And You have done a great job training her to have a great heart."

@thapelomotloung61 also commented:

"May the gud Lord bless this child and her family."

