A mother of quintuplets has shared an adorable video of herself and her five babies on popular app, TikTok

The video showed the proud Nigerian mother performing a hilarious head count on all her children

Netizens who came across the clip showered praise on her with many women praying to experience motherhood

A Nigerian mother had melted hearts with a cute video of herself and her children.

The strong woman who gave birth to five babies at once (quintuplets) shared a video of the moment she performed a head count on her children.

The hilarious video shared via her TikTok account @m5quintuplets showed her calling the names of her babies and asking them to respond with 'present ma'.

In the video, the mother was also heard lamenting that taking care of the five babes has not really been an easy task.

Social media reactions

@itsjustnana4 said:

"I’m imagining once they start walking around. Holly Molly! This is more than full time job!"

@mhizruth002 stated:

"This woman you are really a very strong woman. I admire your strength."

@0017nolos said:

"Me with my twins going crazy. Now 5 it is way too much love them."

@user9754392179148 reacted:

"Wow this is beautiful. I like this but am scared oooh Eii. God is wonderful."

@madinah887 said:

"Only one day with them I don't think I will remember my name in afternoon, big job ooooo."

@akua5671 reacted:

"I pray for twin but Lord I beg. My strength no reach here. Young woman youre bless."

@amapomaah2 commented:

"God is wonderful all the children where in one person Tommy.if not God can do this who else."

@hajoke04 added:

"God bless d kids. God also give me dis kind of blessing n I pray I did all dis for d right man. Man dat will know d worth n cherish it."

Final year children who gave birth to quintuplets posts video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum who welcomed a set of quintuplets has revealed her children's faces. The lady, Oluomachi Nwojo, posted a video on her TikTok handle to show off the children to the world.

News went rife in October 2022 after she gave birth to the babies as a final-year student at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike. When it became known that she had given birth for her boyfriend, some members of the public rallied around her and the children. In the new video she posted, Oluomachi made it known that she was not given N5 million as rumoured on social media.

According to her, the first lady of the state blessed her and the children with the sum of N200,000. The mum said she still needs a lot of public help caring for the children. Oluomachi said they now live in a rented apartment paid for by her relatives. She, however, thanked the general public for their help so far in taking good care of the children.

Source: Legit.ng