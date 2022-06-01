An oyinbo man has stirred massive reactions on social media after showing off his beautiful black daughter

The proud father while sharing photos of his daughter in her uniform said he is proud to be her dad

According to him, his daughter's oyinbo friends barely notice their colour difference because she is a good friend to everyone

A white man identified as Don Marshall has shared adorable photos of his 10-year-old black daughter, Abigail.

Sharing the photos via LinkedIn, the proud father showered accolades on her for being the best version of herself.

He noted that although she is the only black girl in her school, she stands out for reasons other than that.

He went ahead to list different reasons why his daughter has been standing out in school.

According to him, she is dedicated, talented, works hard and is always happy and smiling.

He noted that other children barely notice the colour difference because she is a good friend to all around her.

"At her age (she is 10) the other children around her barely notice or pay any attention to her colour and that’s the way it should be. She is just Abigail", he wrote.

People react

Charles Kironde said:

"This is the best thing I have read today!. Thank you for taking care of her and sharing DON MARSHALL."

Sarah Ekpetun noted:

"Congratulations sir. You are indeed a good and proud father."

Idorenyin Johnson stated:

"Congratulations DON MARSHALL. You've gat a beautiful girl there inside and outside. Your home is blessed. Greater doors will open up for her and she shall excellent in them. Amen!"

Simon Taylor added:

"Great post Don. I was lucky to be raised to never take any notice of the colour of someone's skin and am proud to be raising my own daughter (she is 7) sharing that value. I hope Abigail continues to flourish."

